Stonehill Capital Management Has Raised Stake in P G & E Common (PCG) by $101.82 Million as Stock Price Declined; As The Ensign Group (ENSG) Market Valuation Rose, Copeland Capital Management Trimmed by $4.36 Million Its Holding

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 85,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 672,922 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.45 million, down from 758,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.22% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 332,744 shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.27 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr holds 0% or 15,569 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 1,228 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd owns 41,800 shares. 20,428 were reported by Raymond James & Assoc. Taconic Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 60,000 shares. 1.27M are owned by Electron Cap Prtnrs. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 162,000 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Centerbridge Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 16.49% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Advisory Alpha Limited Company has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Manufacturers Life Company The holds 12,417 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gru holds 420,956 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Advisors Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). American Century Cos Incorporated invested in 333,644 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 25,326 shares. Axiom Interest Invsts Ltd Liability Com De owns 102,583 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 1,750 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 76,413 shares. Macquarie Grp owns 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 1,005 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability owns 7,804 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 3,100 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 95,455 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kestrel Inv Mngmt holds 274,100 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 95,481 shares.

