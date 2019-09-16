Stonehill Capital Management Has Lowered Position in P G & E Common (PCG) by $49.71 Million as Shares Declined; As Cambrex (CBM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $13.05 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cambrex Corporation (CBM) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 283,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 449,666 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.05 million, down from 733,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cambrex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.56. About 101,229 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 2.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.28M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.10 million, down from 6.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 2.39 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares I by 62,460 shares to 150,460 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.74M for 2.88 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

