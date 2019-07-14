Stonehill Capital Management Has Lifted Its Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Position by $4.30 Million as Market Value Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Increased Position by $1.13 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 7,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 694,983 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.89M, up from 687,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.20M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 267,777 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25M was sold by Amato Elizabeth B. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30.