Stonehill Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) as Shares Declined; As Comerica (CMA) Shares Declined, Nbw Capital Boosted by $1.19 Million Its Position

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Comerica Inc. (CMA) by 69.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 16,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,721 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 23,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.55. About 1.55 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.41%; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Boosts Dividend By 13% — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 12/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $99

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 528,483 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B

More notable recent Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hilton Grand Vacations Promotes Pam Fredel to Vice President, Asset and Relationship Management – Business Wire” published on January 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation Elects Pam Murphy to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $240,364 activity.

