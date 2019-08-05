Stonehill Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by $4.30 Million; Lafayette Investments Increased Its Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) Position

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 378,447 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 45,805 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 40,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Inv Advisors Inc holds 93,633 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cambridge Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,036 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 219 shares. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 1,806 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Botty Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Premier Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,172 shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davidson Kempner Mgmt LP invested in 250,000 shares. Sabal Trust invested 1.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Badgley Phelps & Bell owns 108,575 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 102,231 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Pettee holds 1.92% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,408 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc owns 5,939 shares. Agf Investments has 249,078 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.