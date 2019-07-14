Stonehill Capital Management Has Increased Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Stake by $4.30 Million; Stock Value Declined; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Position in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Has Raised by $2.70 Million

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 267,777 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 135.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 26,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,619 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 19,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $132.37. About 504,585 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 7,542 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 6,547 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cibc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Wetherby Asset Management owns 2,024 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,044 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 20,676 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department owns 124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Bankshares owns 4,726 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street Corp stated it has 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 117,909 shares. Moreover, Marsico Cap Lc has 0.2% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund has 2,300 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.1% or 866,600 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).