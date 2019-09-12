Stonehill Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Trinity Biotech Plc Adr (TRIB) by $653,739; Hillman Co Has Raised Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Stock Price Declined

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trinity Biotech Plc Adr (TRIB) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 653,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.82% . The hedge fund held 2.31 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Biotech Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89M market cap company. It closed at $1.22 lastly. It is down 52.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIB News: 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 06/03/2018 – Corin Group Launches Trinity™ Dual Mobility System for Hip Replacement at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Trinity Oaks Wines and Trees for the Future Nonprofit Celebrate 10 Years of Partnership this Earth Day; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express to Get Another U.K. Review; 11/04/2018 – BLANK CHECK COMPANY, TRINITY MERGER CORP FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $300.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Trinity Mirror to rebrand as Reach after Express deal; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror rebrands as […]; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU CHENRAN AND KELVIN HO CHEUK YIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK -FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$ 608.3 MLN VS HK$ 441.5 MLN; 30/05/2018 – News On Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) Now Under TMCX

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,574 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.28 million, up from 15,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 1.97% or 170,375 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 645 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 715,487 shares. Bloom Tree Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 18,864 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aimz Advsrs Llc has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 119 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arkansas-based Horrell Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Truepoint owns 588 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 4.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Foster Dykema Cabot Communication Inc Ma has invested 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Osher Van De Voorde Invest Management reported 5,802 shares or 4.54% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W reported 1.44% stake.

