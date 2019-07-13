Stonehill Capital Management Has Increased Its Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Position by $4.30 Million; Caterpillar (CAT) Shares Declined While Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Upped by $429,300 Its Position

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 267,777 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE)

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 107.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,151 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.36. About 4.05M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Fincl Services Gp invested in 2,065 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.12% or 61,830 shares. Polar Cap Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 36,253 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 4,586 shares. Howland Management Ltd holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 28,845 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,000 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp reported 587,267 shares. Guardian Invest Mgmt reported 10,667 shares. Assetmark reported 2,807 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd stated it has 2,982 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 961,310 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt invested in 11,336 shares. Whitnell & Communications reported 1,798 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Incorporated Md has 2,026 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc holds 0.01% or 75 shares in its portfolio.

