Stonehill Capital Management Has Decreased Its Edison International Common (EIX) Stake by $8.80 Million; As Nucor (NUE) Share Value Declined, Grassi Investment Management Decreased Position by $415,250

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International Common (EIX) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 131,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 50,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, down from 182,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 1.13M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So CA Edison – 04/18/2018 05:46 PM; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: SEES 2018-2019 FIRE INSURANCE COSTS EXCEEDING RATES; 08/03/2018 – FITCH RTS EDISON INTL SR UNSEC BDS ‘A-‘; PLACED ON RWN; 28/05/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Edison International Senior Unsecured Bonds ‘A-‘; Placed on Rating Watch Negative; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/22/2018 06:33 AM; 12/04/2018 – Olympus Receives Prestigious Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Digital Imaging; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 7,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 79,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, down from 86,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 1.76M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.35 million for 11.31 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 67,725 shares to 71,971 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $312.25M for 13.01 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.