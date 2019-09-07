Stonehill Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in P G & E Common (PCG) by $101.82 Million as Stock Value Declined; Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose While First Personal Financial Services Has Cut Holding

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 58.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 12,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 8,694 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 20,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50M shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – ANNOUNCED ISSUANCE OF ITS FOURTH AND LARGEST GREEN BOND FOR $2.25 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: D.C. Entrepreneurs Express Highest Level of Confidence in Their Local Economy Since Fall 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018; 09/04/2018 – Brazil’s XP Hires Bank of America’s Luketic as Head of Research; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 17% in 2018, BofA Leads

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serengeti Asset Mgmt LP reported 800,000 shares. 4.85M were accumulated by Hound Partners Llc. First Wilshire Securities Mgmt has 1.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 171,577 shares. Newtyn Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 4.85M shares. Valueact Hldg Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.2% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 11.84M shares. Citigroup reported 0.02% stake. Bogle Investment Management LP De invested 0.11% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Stonehill Capital Mgmt Limited holds 35.07% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 6.54M shares. Moreover, Cutter Com Brokerage has 0.07% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 252,651 are held by New Generation Advsrs Ltd Liability. Finepoint Capital LP reported 13.92% stake. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Com holds 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 114,311 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh owns 52,575 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.34% or 1.06M shares. Menlo Advisors Ltd stated it has 3.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Staley Advisers reported 7,467 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt reported 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brown Advisory holds 0.43% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 5.44M shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors Incorporated holds 26,533 shares. Regions Finance Corporation accumulated 1% or 3.15 million shares. Driehaus Mgmt Lc owns 10,926 shares. Ghp Advsr Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 80,435 shares. 465,615 were accumulated by Cap Invest Advisors. Cidel Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma owns 20,202 shares. Altfest L J And invested 0.36% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sumitomo Life reported 332,006 shares stake.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19B for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 25,419 shares to 134,598 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

