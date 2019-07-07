Stonehill Capital Management Boosted Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Position; As China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stock Price Declined, Drw Securities Has Raised Position by $1.95 Million

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 432,363 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 299,805 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 120,651 shares to 463,869 shares, valued at $20.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser (Put) by 57,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,900 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr.

