Stonehill Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in P G & E Common (PCG) by $101.82 Million as Market Value Declined; Avalon Global Asset Management Holding In Micron Technology (MU) Was Boosted

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 236,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, up from 211,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 18.53 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.81% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 11.98 million shares traded or 54.20% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Kazazian Asset Ltd has invested 0.93% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Owl Creek Asset Mgmt LP reported 1.30 million shares. Moreover, Federated Inc Pa has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 106,774 shares. Tpg Group Incorporated Hldgs (Sbs) Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.56% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 14,000 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 497,294 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited holds 2.82 million shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.08% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Taconic Cap Advisors Lp reported 60,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 34,057 shares. 1.27M are owned by Northern Corp. Jet Invsts Lp stated it has 1.75M shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 46,900 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.03% or 893,343 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Comml Bank invested in 0.15% or 16,500 shares. Gfs Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 1.37 million shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc reported 244,100 shares stake. Eqis Inc reported 39,081 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Natl Pension Ser stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 27,085 shares stake. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 540 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited accumulated 15,800 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 33,917 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1,800 shares. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). National Registered Advisor Incorporated invested 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel invested in 0.98% or 236,680 shares.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5,000 shares to 23,060 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,700 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

