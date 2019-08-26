Stonehill Capital Management Boosted Its P G & E Common (PCG) Holding by $101.82 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Upped by Burt Wealth Advisors

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 1.17M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 7.97 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “PG&E Braces for Major Drop After Bankruptcy Ruling – Schaeffers Research” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Baidu and Sina Lead a Recovery of Chinese Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E overlooking too many trees in fire prevention effort, report says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 71,710 shares. Moreover, Taconic Cap LP has 0.08% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 60,000 shares. 544 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny. Incline Glob Management Limited holds 1.64% or 457,875 shares in its portfolio. 46 were reported by Valley Advisers. Citadel Ltd Company owns 3.70M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Comm accumulated 149,494 shares. 87,590 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research Inc. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 956,798 shares. 25,525 were reported by Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aqr Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nokota Limited Partnership reported 3.87M shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 58,744 shares.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 41,928 shares to 3,795 shares, valued at $114,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 17,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,561 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New Jersey-based Blackhill has invested 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oppenheimer & Commerce Inc reported 809,912 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.49 million shares. Intact Invest Management stated it has 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 8.59M shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dnb Asset Management As has 3.69 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has 35,908 shares. David R Rahn And Associate accumulated 4,733 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Haverford Financial Serv Inc accumulated 82,033 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated invested 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bender Robert And Associates reported 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pioneer Tru State Bank N A Or stated it has 5.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.