StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)

As Application Software businesses, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 31 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75 PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.08 N/A -1.67 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has StoneCo Ltd. and PAR Technology Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of StoneCo Ltd. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival PAR Technology Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. StoneCo Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for StoneCo Ltd. and PAR Technology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 3 2.60 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of StoneCo Ltd. is $32.6, with potential upside of 8.38%. Competitively PAR Technology Corporation has an average price target of $32, with potential upside of 38.35%. The information presented earlier suggests that PAR Technology Corporation looks more robust than StoneCo Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77% of StoneCo Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 26.68% are StoneCo Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86% PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd. was more bullish than PAR Technology Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors StoneCo Ltd. beats PAR Technology Corporation.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.