StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 32 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75 PagerDuty Inc. 44 15.29 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights StoneCo Ltd. and PagerDuty Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of StoneCo Ltd. and PagerDuty Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of StoneCo Ltd. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, PagerDuty Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. PagerDuty Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

StoneCo Ltd. and PagerDuty Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 3 2.60 PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

StoneCo Ltd.’s downside potential is -11.74% at a $31.8 average target price. Meanwhile, PagerDuty Inc.’s average target price is $42.67, while its potential upside is 43.43%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that PagerDuty Inc. seems more appealing than StoneCo Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

StoneCo Ltd. and PagerDuty Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 34.7%. Insiders held roughly 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, PagerDuty Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd. was more bullish than PagerDuty Inc.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats PagerDuty Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.