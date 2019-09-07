StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

We are comparing StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 31 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75 Lyft Inc. 59 4.48 N/A -6.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of StoneCo Ltd. and Lyft Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us StoneCo Ltd. and Lyft Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of StoneCo Ltd. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Lyft Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. StoneCo Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

StoneCo Ltd. and Lyft Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 4 2.67 Lyft Inc. 0 3 12 2.80

StoneCo Ltd.’s downside potential is -0.30% at a $33.5 consensus price target. Lyft Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $74.13 consensus price target and a 66.58% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Lyft Inc. looks more robust than StoneCo Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77% of StoneCo Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.2% of Lyft Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 26.68% are StoneCo Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Lyft Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd. had bullish trend while Lyft Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Lyft Inc.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.