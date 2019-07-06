StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 28 0.00 N/A 0.46 56.49 Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.18 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for StoneCo Ltd. and Ideanomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -18%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of StoneCo Ltd. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Ideanomics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. StoneCo Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ideanomics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

StoneCo Ltd. and Ideanomics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75 Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

StoneCo Ltd. has an average price target of $33, and a 12.44% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74% of StoneCo Ltd. shares and 1.7% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Ideanomics Inc. has 48.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. -4.13% -27.09% 22.65% -4.24% 0% 42.14% Ideanomics Inc. -0.59% -9.19% 42.37% -45.81% -43.05% 40.37%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors StoneCo Ltd. beats Ideanomics Inc.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.