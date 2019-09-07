StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 31 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75 Fastly Inc. 22 16.23 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for StoneCo Ltd. and Fastly Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of StoneCo Ltd. and Fastly Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3% Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of StoneCo Ltd. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Fastly Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Fastly Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for StoneCo Ltd. and Fastly Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 4 2.67 Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

StoneCo Ltd.’s downside potential currently stands at -0.30% and an $33.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Fastly Inc. is $21, which is potential -33.27% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that StoneCo Ltd. looks more robust than Fastly Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both StoneCo Ltd. and Fastly Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 39.7% respectively. Insiders owned 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86% Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd. had bullish trend while Fastly Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors StoneCo Ltd. beats Fastly Inc.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.