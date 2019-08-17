StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 30 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75 Commvault Systems Inc. 56 2.71 N/A 0.07 688.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for StoneCo Ltd. and Commvault Systems Inc. Commvault Systems Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than StoneCo Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. StoneCo Ltd. is currently more affordable than Commvault Systems Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3% Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of StoneCo Ltd. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Commvault Systems Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Commvault Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for StoneCo Ltd. and Commvault Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75 Commvault Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

StoneCo Ltd.’s upside potential is 4.10% at a $33 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

StoneCo Ltd. and Commvault Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 92.4%. About 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.3% of Commvault Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86% Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd. has 89.86% stronger performance while Commvault Systems Inc. has -23.1% weaker performance.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.