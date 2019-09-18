StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Reaches $35.67 After 9.00% Down Move; Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Sentiment Is 1.83

The stock of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 807,421 shares traded. StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $9.90 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $32.46 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:STNE worth $890.55M less.

Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 84 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 46 reduced and sold positions in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 50.64 million shares, down from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Hilltop Holdings Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 37 Increased: 49 New Position: 35.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. The Company’s Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. It has a 14.27 P/E ratio. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services.

Oak Hill Capital Management Llc holds 36.49% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. for 2.18 million shares. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc owns 768,956 shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Forest Hill Capital Llc has 2.15% invested in the company for 289,598 shares. The Texas-based Hodges Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.45% in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 84,250 shares.

Analysts await Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 39.47% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.38 per share. HTH’s profit will be $49.18M for 11.50 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Hilltop Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.52% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 69,234 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 01/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Names David Rhodes as Chief Information Officer; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. The company has market cap of $9.90 billion. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. It has a 189.76 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2018, the firm served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors.

Among 6 analysts covering StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. StoneCo has $42 highest and $2000 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is -6.08% below currents $35.67 stock price. StoneCo had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $42 target. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Analysts await StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.08 per share. STNE’s profit will be $55.48 million for 44.59 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by StoneCo Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.