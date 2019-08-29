StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Reaches $30.36 After 9.00% Down Move; TTM Technologies (TTMI) Has 1.28 Sentiment

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 87 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 68 sold and reduced positions in TTM Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 111.91 million shares, up from 110.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding TTM Technologies Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 48 Increased: 63 New Position: 24.

The stock of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 481,289 shares traded. StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $8.42B company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $27.63 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:STNE worth $757.89 million less.

More notable recent StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is StoneCo Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:STNE) ROE Of 10% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “StoneCo Q2 revenue rises 69% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “StoneCo’s Continued Solid Performance – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “StoneCo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “StoneCo Is A Solid Choice – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. StoneCo has $42 highest and $2000 lowest target. $33’s average target is 8.70% above currents $30.36 stock price. StoneCo had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. The company has market cap of $8.42 billion. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. It has a 161.49 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2018, the firm served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes printed circuit boards worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It has a 15.03 P/E ratio. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 2.38% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. for 2.31 million shares. Ironwood Investment Management Llc owns 236,893 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.92% invested in the company for 716,871 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.83% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 1.32 million shares.