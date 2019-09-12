StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Comparing side by side

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 32 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 0.84 N/A -6.27 0.00

Demonstrates StoneCo Ltd. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6%

Liquidity

StoneCo Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. StoneCo Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered StoneCo Ltd. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 4 2.67 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

StoneCo Ltd. has an average price target of $33.5, and a 5.25% upside potential. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average price target and a 108.33% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Synchronoss Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than StoneCo Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

StoneCo Ltd. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 47.6%. About 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.4% are Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd. was more bullish than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.