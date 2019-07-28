StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Comparison side by side

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 29 0.00 N/A 0.46 56.49 Paylocity Holding Corporation 90 12.78 N/A 0.76 127.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of StoneCo Ltd. and Paylocity Holding Corporation. Paylocity Holding Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCo Ltd. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. StoneCo Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has StoneCo Ltd. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of StoneCo Ltd. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Paylocity Holding Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. StoneCo Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for StoneCo Ltd. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

StoneCo Ltd. has an average price target of $33, and a -3.40% downside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Paylocity Holding Corporation is $105.33, which is potential -1.66% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Paylocity Holding Corporation appears more favorable than StoneCo Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

StoneCo Ltd. and Paylocity Holding Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 67.9%. StoneCo Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 26.68%. On the other hand, insiders held about 33% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. -4.13% -27.09% 22.65% -4.24% 0% 42.14% Paylocity Holding Corporation 1.13% 8.2% 16.98% 51.99% 76.49% 60.57%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd. was less bullish than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats on 12 of the 12 factors StoneCo Ltd.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.