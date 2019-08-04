Stonecastle Finl (BANX) Stock Declined While Greenwich Investment Management Has Boosted Position; Salem Capital Management Has Lifted Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stonecastle Finl Corp (BANX) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 35,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.10% . The institutional investor held 168,286 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 133,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stonecastle Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 4,399 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has declined 3.43% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 29,789 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 24,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 23/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHANGES CALL ON ECB RATES CITING WEAKER GROWTH; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Btc Capital Management, Iowa-based fund reported 101,562 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). North Star Investment Management Corp reported 253,203 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 8.30 million shares. Economic Planning Gru Incorporated Adv has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 153,142 are owned by Wilsey Asset Mgmt. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 1.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Elm Lc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 2.31M shares. Capwealth Advisors Lc accumulated 0.97% or 62,306 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 34,050 shares. Rockshelter Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 138,058 shares or 4.84% of its portfolio. Aristotle Capital Management Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 3.05M shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa reported 124,523 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S.