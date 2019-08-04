Stonecastle Finl (BANX) Holder Greenwich Investment Management Boosted Its Stake by $735,231; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Lifted Stake by $742,368

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stonecastle Finl Corp (BANX) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 35,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.10% . The institutional investor held 168,286 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 133,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stonecastle Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 4,399 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has declined 3.43% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 6,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 165,578 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50M, up from 158,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51M shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,742 shares to 24,169 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 11,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N..

