StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

As Asset Management companies, StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.08 N/A 1.71 12.67 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares and 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.