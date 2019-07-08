StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)

This is a contrast between StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.00 N/A 1.71 12.86 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 715.71

In table 1 we can see StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to StoneCastle Financial Corp. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.