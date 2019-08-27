StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.17 N/A 1.71 12.67 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.02 N/A 2.49 10.48

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Gladstone Investment Corporation. Gladstone Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to StoneCastle Financial Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Gladstone Investment Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.74% and 1.87% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.