StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.36 N/A 1.71 12.67 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.19 N/A -0.73 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.74% and 42.96% respectively.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.