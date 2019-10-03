StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.35 N/A 1.71 12.67 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.