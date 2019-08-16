StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

As Asset Management businesses, StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.24 N/A 1.71 12.67 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.33 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.74% and 62.14%. Comparatively, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.