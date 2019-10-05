Stonecastle Financial Corp. (BANX) Position Maintained by Hilton Capital Management Llc; Pitcairn Company Boosted Fedex (FDX) Position by $1.33 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stonecastle Financial Corp. (BANX) by 151.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 83,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.10% . The hedge fund held 137,873 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 54,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stonecastle Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 8,186 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has declined 3.43% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 356.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 8,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 10,419 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, up from 2,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 2.09M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,317 shares to 5,944 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 7,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,398 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

