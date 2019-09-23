StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Comparing side by side

Both StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.33 N/A 1.71 12.67 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.90 N/A 1.09 13.18

In table 1 we can see StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial Corp. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.