StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Contrasting side by side

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 0.00 N/A 1.71 12.67 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 0.00 3.76M 0.08 34.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial Corp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 148,740,060.92% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 24.74% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.