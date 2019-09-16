StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.14 N/A 1.71 12.67 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 21.02 N/A 0.88 14.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Clough Global Equity Fund. Clough Global Equity Fund has lower revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial Corp. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Clough Global Equity Fund, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Clough Global Equity Fund.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.