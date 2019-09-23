StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Contrasting side by side

Both StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.33 N/A 1.71 12.67 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 105.94 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

StoneCastle Financial Corp. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.74% and 32.94%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. has weaker performance than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 3 of the 5 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.