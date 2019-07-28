StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) Analysts See $0.38 EPS; Wajax (TSE:WJX) Had 1 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wajax Corporation had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Hold” rating and $17 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WJX in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was downgraded by Scotia Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. See Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) latest ratings:

Analysts expect StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. BANX’s profit would be $2.49 million giving it 14.47 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 12,497 shares traded or 41.95% up from the average. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has risen 1.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels

Wajax Corporation engages in the sale, rental, and after-sale parts and service support of mobile equipment, power systems, and industrial components. The company has market cap of $304.06 million. The firm operates through Equipment, Power Systems, and Industrial Components divisions. It has a 8.89 P/E ratio. The Equipment segment distributes, modifies, and services equipment, such as excavators, articulated dump trucks, lift trucks, mining trucks and shovels, forest harvesting equipment, utility equipment, loader backhoes, container handlers, cranes, skid steer loaders, and wheel loaders.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 28,722 shares traded. Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. The company has market cap of $144.21 million. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 12.88 P/E ratio. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector.