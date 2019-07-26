StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) Analysts See $0.38 EPS; Cibc World Markets Has Cut Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Position By $33.67 Million

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) stake by 57.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 192,380 shares as Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 139,814 shares with $24.51M value, down from 332,194 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc Cl A now has $39.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $204.75. About 400,168 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M

Analysts expect StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. BANX’s profit would be $2.49 million giving it 14.32 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 5,964 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has risen 1.66% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.64% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc reported 0.07% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Moreover, Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Jpmorgan Chase Co invested in 0% or 8,045 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 23,500 shares. Hilton Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 54,833 shares. Connecticut-based Greenwich Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 3.88% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Morgan Stanley reported 10,350 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Sei Investments owns 5,327 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bard has 0.21% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). The California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Brinker Inc reported 0.02% stake. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,934 were reported by Acadian Asset Llc.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. The company has market cap of $142.63 million. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 12.74 P/E ratio. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector.

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Sysco Corp Com (NYSE:SYY) stake by 190,324 shares to 406,529 valued at $27.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) stake by 32,299 shares and now owns 98,902 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity. FROMBERG BARRY A sold $140,171 worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Friday, February 1.