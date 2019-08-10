Stonebridge Capital Management Upped State Street (STT) Stake by $1.11 Million; P2 Capital Partners Has Lowered Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $15.51 Million as Share Price Declined

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 17,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, up from 41,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 2.36M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – State Street Corp expected to post earnings of $1.59 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 363,074 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “State Street Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Struggling State Street aims to cut 800 more jobs – Boston Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “President & Chief Executive Officer Ron O’Hanley and Chief Financial Officer Eric Aboaf to Participate in the Barclays Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,000 are owned by Stonebridge Cap. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Paragon Cap holds 4,375 shares. Illinois-based High Pointe Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). World Asset Management invested 0.08% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). New England Research And Mgmt Incorporated holds 13,250 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 813 shares. Reliance Communications Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 5,903 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Ipswich Mngmt Company Incorporated has 3,970 shares. Csat Advisory Lp has 165 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 9,966 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0.15% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Ledyard National Bank invested in 0.04% or 5,008 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd Co reported 0.2% stake.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $170,365 activity.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 23,865 shares to 168,686 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 7,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,495 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.