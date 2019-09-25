Stonebridge Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Davita Com (DVA) by $626,080; Bvf Lifted Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stake by $9.75 Million

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 95,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 527,253 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.31 million, up from 431,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 267,223 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Davita Inc Com (DVA) by 118.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 11,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 20,617 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 9,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.91. About 1.28M shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 06/03/2018 DaVita Celebrates National Nutrition Month with Online Kidney Diet Re; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q EPS 98c; 14/03/2018 – DaVita Kidney Care Recognizes Its Dietitians on Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day; 08/05/2018 – DaVita Endorses International Initiative Aimed at Helping Give Patients a Voice in Kidney Care Trials and Research; 20/04/2018 – DJ DaVita Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVA); 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 10/04/2018 – Frazier Healthcare Partners Closes Oversubscribed $780 Million Growth Buyout Fund; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Net $178.7M; 02/05/2018 – DaVita’s Sustainability Efforts Rewarded by Department of Energy

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $77.64 million activity. Another trade for 725,008 shares valued at $71.27M was made by Boxer Capital – LLC on Wednesday, July 17.

