Stonebridge Capital Management Upped Its Bristol Myers Squibb C (BMY) Holding by $1.07 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Sonata Capital Group Holding In Amazon.Com (AMZN) Was Has Increased

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb C (BMY) by 124.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 23,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 42,810 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 19,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.85. About 4.84M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.70 TO $2.80; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all in hunt for Bristol City goalkeeper

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $28.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1770.41. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 15/03/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 30/05/2018 – Honor 7C First Flash Sale Begins on 31st May, 12 Noon on Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 09/05/2018 – Sears will use its Auto Centers to help install car tires ordered on Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Albion Fin Grp Ut reported 2.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tdam Usa has 936 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 401,558 are owned by Chevy Chase Trust. Financial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 0.64% or 4,523 shares. Glaxis Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 2,000 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blume Capital Management reported 765 shares stake. Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 3.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sky Inv Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 876 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. General Investors has invested 3.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thomasville Bancorp holds 3.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 10,767 shares. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma reported 1.56 million shares stake. Winfield Associate holds 6,604 shares or 6.48% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd stated it has 15,739 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “When Will Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquire Shopify (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s PillPack loses patient data source – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, AMZN, S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union gains after Amazon PayCode launches – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $144.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 6,502 shares to 17,083 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 Value (IJJ) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,230 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Grow More Selective in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $253.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) by 10,130 shares to 36,890 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,280 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS).