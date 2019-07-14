Stonebridge Capital Management Upped By $601,090 Its Devon Energy New Com (DVN) Holding; Mackenzie Financial Has Cut By $339,840 Its Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) Holding

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased Devon Energy Corp New Com (DVN) stake by 67.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc acquired 19,390 shares as Devon Energy Corp New Com (DVN)’s stock rose 14.94%. The Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 48,000 shares with $1.52M value, up from 28,610 last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New Com now has $11.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 4.78M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) stake by 42.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 7,080 shares as Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO)’s stock rose 2.55%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 9,594 shares with $462,000 value, down from 16,674 last quarter. Perrigo Co Plc now has $7.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.76. About 775,775 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 08/05/2018 – Perrigo Sees FY EPS $2.90-EPS $3.30; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Sernivo(R) Spray, 0.05%; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PATENT LITIGATION REGARDING PERRIGO’S PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR BETAMETHASONE DIPROPIONATE, 0.05% SPRAY; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo No Longer Expects Benefit of About 9c/Shr for Generic Included in 2018 Earnings Guidanc; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO ENTERED $1B SR CREDIT LINE, EU350M TERM FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO – FINALIZING PLANS TO LAUNCH CO’S STORE BRAND EQUIVALENT OF MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM STRENGTH FOR 2018 COUGH-COLD SEASON

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 190,801 shares to 220,135 valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,606 shares and now owns 51,235 shares. Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap LP accumulated 21,375 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Dupont Management has 0.04% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 49,015 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 158,400 shares. Creative Planning reported 48,594 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Argyle Capital Mngmt Inc reported 26,200 shares. 13,784 are held by Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 1.01M shares. Shapiro Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). First Trust Lp reported 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Btr Capital Mgmt reported 19,100 shares. Moreover, Selway Asset has 0.48% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 22,625 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 400 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 35,539 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Devon Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3100 target in Friday, July 12 report. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Analysts await Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 29.51% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.22 per share. PRGO’s profit will be $116.95M for 15.05 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Perrigo Company plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 1,117 shares. Quantbot LP reported 20,841 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 4,304 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Heartland Advsrs Inc reported 5,414 shares stake. Howe & Rusling reported 20 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.09% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) or 47,512 shares. Sasco Cap Incorporated Ct has 526,227 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 336,952 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 5,041 shares. Services Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). 27,660 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Lpl Fincl Lc reported 0% stake. Starr Intll Com reported 0.48% stake. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% or 53,089 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Dxc Technology Co stake by 220,050 shares to 339,304 valued at $21.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) stake by 804,094 shares and now owns 1.69 million shares. Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Perrigo Company plc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $107 target in Monday, February 25 report.