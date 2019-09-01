Stonebridge Capital Management Upped Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position; PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LTD O (PPCCF) Shorts Down By 29.07%

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 223.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc acquired 13,190 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 19,082 shares with $910,000 value, up from 5,892 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $79.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Housing Authority Thu, 3/8/2018, 10:00 AM; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Bristol drops studies in experimental cancer med; doctor convicted for giving patient info to sales rep;; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Grants Combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Indication; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING

PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LTD O (OTCMKTS:PPCCF) had a decrease of 29.07% in short interest. PPCCF’s SI was 3.50M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 29.07% from 4.93 million shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 11658 days are for PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LTD O (OTCMKTS:PPCCF)’s short sellers to cover PPCCF’s short positions. It closed at $1.13 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) stake by 14,792 shares to 47,020 valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fluor Corp New Com (NYSE:FLR) stake by 22,850 shares and now owns 28,313 shares. General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 15.98% above currents $48.07 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Financial Bank accumulated 106,322 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Advsr Mgmt Limited Liability has 402,674 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Maverick stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Seabridge Lc owns 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 933 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors accumulated 0.03% or 2,482 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation owns 192,080 shares. Kepos LP stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cardinal has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 6,437 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.18% or 5,355 shares in its portfolio. Quadrant Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.72% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Spc Fincl owns 6,075 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The California-based Personal Capital Advisors has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Private Advisor Gp Limited Co holds 155,718 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 33,000 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Another recent and important PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Platinum Asset Management Q4 2017 Quarterly Report – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2018.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $24.69 billion. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; and Others divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers motor vehicle, commercial property, homeowners, cargo, liability, accidental injury, short-term health, marine hull, agriculture, surety, and other insurance products.