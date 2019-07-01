Stonebridge Capital Management Position in Oracle (ORCL) Decreased by $1.26 Million; Baillie Gifford & Company Has Decreased Holding in Lendingtree (TREE) by $3.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Lendingtree (TREE) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 9,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485.65 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Lendingtree for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $418.06. About 84,073 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 24/04/2018 – LendingTree Study: Credit History and Debt Ratio are Biggest Constraints for Would-Be Homeowners; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 23,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06 million, down from 192,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 10.52 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 267,272 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Payden Rygel reported 1,500 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 1.31M shares. Sequoia Financial Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 23,339 shares. Paradigm Asset Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 32,650 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 5,000 shares stake. Fdx reported 79,455 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ghp reported 86,169 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Town And Country Financial Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru accumulated 0.56% or 21,940 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi accumulated 1.79% or 256,405 shares. Schwerin Boyle Mgmt Inc holds 1.35% or 229,124 shares in its portfolio. Community Fincl Bank Na has 7,914 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. F&V Capital Limited Liability holds 3.08% or 100,375 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp invested in 0.02% or 48,445 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated stated it has 0.36% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,060 shares to 35,383 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 10,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.40 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 5,344 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Credit Suisse Ag owns 9,835 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs invested in 2,838 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ranger Investment Management Lp reported 1.45% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Alps Inc owns 1,714 shares. Sei Investments Communication has 0.11% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 90,208 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 49,975 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 3,645 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Company holds 1,481 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Redwood Investments Limited Liability Corporation owns 42,514 shares. State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 346,805 shares.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 2.89 million shares to 20.23 million shares, valued at $117.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stitch Fix by 38,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Aj Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 24.44% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.9 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.76M for 153.70 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.30% EPS growth.