Stonebridge Capital Management Maintains Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN); As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $704,900

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 67,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 81,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 5.76 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $20.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1886.88. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – EPA Chief’s Job Status | Trump’s New Trade Threat | Trump’s Beef With Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of $10 billion cloud contract decision; 29/03/2018 – A Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, briefly tested banners proclaiming 10 percent discounts for members of Amazon’s increasingly powerful Prime service; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 10,000 shares to 1,250 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,135 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Advisors Ltd Com owns 1,932 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Melvin Capital Mgmt LP reported 3.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). C World Wide Holdings A S holds 303,511 shares. Essex has 2.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,284 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 489 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.4% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Granite Ltd Liability Co owns 17,898 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 292 shares stake. Atlas Browninc owns 819 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. 147 are held by Private Mngmt Grp Inc. Kessler Invest Gru Ltd Llc reported 2.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 0.13% stake. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,656 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Corp reported 106,843 shares. Highlander Capital Management Lc holds 1.66% or 1,505 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “16-Year-Old Wins Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals, $3M Prize – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Behind The Scenes With The Convoy Gang – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shopify Stock: Headed to $350? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.85 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Limited holds 0.36% or 56,328 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 7,761 shares. Menlo Limited Liability accumulated 138,953 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 1.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capwealth Advsrs Lc has 432,293 shares. Hwg LP stated it has 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Creative Planning reported 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Panagora Asset holds 4.69 million shares. Cadence Bancorp Na has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greatmark Prtnrs has invested 4.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kelly Lawrence W Inc Ca has invested 1.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ssi Invest Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,984 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart has 3.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 196,101 shares. Mount Vernon Md owns 46,490 shares for 3.83% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy or Sell These 5 Hot IPOs? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,762 shares to 211,242 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).