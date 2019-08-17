Stonebridge Capital Management Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Pctel (PCTI) Holding Raised by Rutabaga Capital Management Llc

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 23,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 168,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06 million, down from 192,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.25 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pctel Inc. (PCTI) by 69.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 385,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.14% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 556,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pctel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 143,989 shares traded or 119.59% up from the average. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 26.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ II Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 22/05/2018 – PCTEL Announces Multi-GNSS L1/L2/L5 Antennas for Precision Navigation; 15/03/2018 – PCTEL Reports $23.3 Million in Fourth Quarter Revenue; 06/03/2018 PCTEL Enhances Public Safety Testing Solution with Printable Reports; 04/04/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center in Akron; 21/03/2018 – PC-Tel at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 14/03/2018 – PC-Tel Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/04/2018 – DJ PCTEL Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold PCTI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.36% less from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 50,050 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Ancora Advisors has 130,972 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 32,185 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 19,342 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 26,839 shares. Blackrock holds 524,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Saturna Cap Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 12,500 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 1.43 million shares. Moreover, Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 19,794 shares. Bridgeway Inc invested 0.02% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). National Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 5,244 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $29,476 activity. McGowan Kevin J had bought 1,000 shares worth $4,628. Shares for $4,650 were bought by Bacastow Shelley J on Wednesday, June 12.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,950 shares to 280,302 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 72,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc..

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Group stated it has 38,027 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Mcf Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 512 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Ltd Partnership accumulated 37.20M shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 20.78 million shares. Academy Management Inc Tx holds 351,188 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial has 0.66% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 271,061 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia holds 0.22% or 426,590 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 3.17% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 333,534 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pettyjohn Wood White invested in 0.29% or 16,458 shares. Gideon Advsrs holds 50,507 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Burney invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 16.95M shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma stated it has 10,156 shares. Hartline Investment holds 0.08% or 5,898 shares in its portfolio.