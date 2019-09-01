Stonebridge Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Invesco LTD Shs (IVZ) by $554,800 as Market Value Declined; Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by $304,500 as Market Value Were Volatile

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 69,923 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (IVZ) by 29.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 29,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 69,090 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 98,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 3.00M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 22/03/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH & INVESCO REAL ESTATE DEAL VALUED AT $145M; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE Em HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 24/04/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Euro Stoxx HD LV Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 3.4% TO $0.30; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 18/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Dividend Declaration; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q EPS 62c

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regalwood Global Energy Ltd by 299,099 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $15.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gigcapital Inc by 632,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Financial Bank has 73,712 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 1,339 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Huntington Bancshares owns 6,078 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Element Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Kentucky-based Argi Invest Ser Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.05M shares. Shell Asset reported 144,277 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. New York-based Gideon Capital Advisors Inc has invested 0.15% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Andra Ap holds 0.15% or 259,100 shares in its portfolio. Parkside State Bank Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 452 shares. 43,917 were reported by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd. Aviance Cap Limited Company invested in 44,206 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 198,508 were accumulated by Continental Advsrs Ltd. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn invested in 0% or 80 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. CANION ROD had bought 10,000 shares worth $212,400. WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, June 7.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,025 shares to 3,875 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $264.52M for 6.89 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

