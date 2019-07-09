Stonebridge Capital Management Lowered Holding in Fluor New Com (FLR) by $822,600; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Raised Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Holding by $1.80 Million

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 1.10M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New Com (FLR) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,313 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 51,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 783,155 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorp Tru Division invested in 0% or 261 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 4,743 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company reported 568,256 shares stake. Jump Trading Ltd Llc reported 0.05% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 79,000 shares. Principal Gru has 519,072 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Motco has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 58 are owned by Reilly Financial Advisors. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 130,000 shares. 24,100 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 759,415 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Company. 108,083 are owned by Aperio Grp Limited Liability. Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 1.98 million shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 44,703 shares.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Management has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Mirae Asset Co reported 45,282 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww owns 23,402 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 844,151 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 845 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd accumulated 13,683 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% or 164,416 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.21% or 9,550 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 70,429 shares stake. Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 14,073 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Cibc Asset owns 13,841 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,060 shares to 35,383 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,557 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 34.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FLR’s profit will be $74.17M for 14.91 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -478.57% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.