Stonebridge Capital Management Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Adams Express Company Trimmed Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Valuation Rose

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 9,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 91,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.55M, down from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon collects as much data on us as any of the other platforms. But it solves real problems for users, earning their trust; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 22/04/2018 – Amazon employees start their day by answering a question that pops up on their computer screens; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn Brings Cross-Platform Competitions to Developers and Players with New Cloud-Based Service; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos confirms plans to spend his billions like a Bond villain; 28/03/2018 – Daily Caller: Trump Sets His Sights On Amazon And Jeff Bezos

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21,900 shares to 203,000 shares, valued at $32.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 2.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Field Main Bancorp stated it has 1,622 shares. Hanson Doremus Management invested in 107 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Altfest L J And reported 43,947 shares. First Merchants owns 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 283 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 630 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Temasek Holdg (Private) owns 35,153 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vista Capital Prtn owns 804 shares. Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 292 shares. Cim Invest Mangement has 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiemann has 873 shares. C V Starr Inc holds 8.69% or 1,500 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 5,324 shares. Rnc Cap Management Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 665 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Capital Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 1.64% or 24,892 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp owns 157,150 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Seabridge Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 46,550 shares stake. Moreover, Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 2.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Birinyi Assocs holds 2.45% or 48,450 shares. Garrison Asset Ltd has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sandhill Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 6,452 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 193.86 million shares. Kings Point Cap Management holds 123,038 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,090 shares stake. Selz Ltd invested in 5.3% or 235,000 shares. American Economic Planning Gru Incorporated Adv reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset Management One Limited holds 2.48% or 3.89M shares. Garrison Bradford & Associate Inc has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 30,093 were reported by Amarillo Retail Bank.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 6,369 shares to 101,881 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (NASDAQ:VOD) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,845 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).