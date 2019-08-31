Stonebridge Capital Management Increased State Street (STT) Position; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lowered Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Holding By $441,100

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) stake by 10.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 44,110 shares as Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE)’s stock declined 30.13%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 381,309 shares with $4.15M value, down from 425,419 last quarter. Greenlight Capital Re Ltd now has $339.35M valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 194,932 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased State Street Corp (STT) stake by 40.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc acquired 17,087 shares as State Street Corp (STT)’s stock declined 12.42%. The Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 59,000 shares with $3.88 million value, up from 41,913 last quarter. State Street Corp now has $18.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.31. About 2.48M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTION State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video); 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 01/05/2018 – STATE STREET’S RON O’HANLEY SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE

Since July 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $194,985 activity. de Saint-Aignan Patrick bought $24,620 worth of stock.

Among 6 analysts covering State Street (NYSE:STT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. State Street has $8400 highest and $5300 lowest target. $61.83’s average target is 20.50% above currents $51.31 stock price. State Street had 15 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Deutsche Bank maintained State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. Raymond James maintained State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Wednesday, June 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. UBS maintained State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) rating on Monday, July 8. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $5900 target. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of STT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) rating on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $5500 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 5.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 23,865 shares to 168,686 valued at $9.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 1,250 shares. Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salzhauer Michael holds 5,884 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund accumulated 7,528 shares. Arvest Bank & Trust Division, Oklahoma-based fund reported 183,714 shares. 110,621 were accumulated by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Schroder Invest Grp owns 508,369 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oak Limited Oh owns 281,286 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 142,083 shares. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 500 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank has invested 0.36% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 5,800 shares. Glenmede Company Na stated it has 600 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Advsr Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.07% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Advisory Alpha Limited reported 7 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 425 shares. Caz Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 3,200 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 803 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street owns 552,816 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 36,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 15,757 shares. 466 are owned by Us Bank De. Moon Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Group One Trading Lp owns 86,900 shares. Nfc Invests Llc holds 0.15% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) or 48,303 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement owns 37,514 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated accumulated 162,603 shares. Citigroup holds 10,936 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De reported 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).